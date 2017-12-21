1st Stage Announces Second Extension to Current Show

1st Stage Theatre, Tysons Corner’s award-winning professional theater, announces the extension of their critically-acclaimed production of “My Name is Asher Lev” written by Aaron Posner, adapted from the novel by Chaim Potok, and directed by Nick Olcott until Jan. 7.

Hailed as “engrossing” (The Connection) and “brilliantly written” (MD Theatre Guide), Posner’s imaginative retelling of Potok’s beloved novel follows a young Jewish painter torn between his Hassidic upbringing and his need to pursue his artistic voice. As art and faith collide on this humorous and compelling journey, Asher must choose between his community and his vast artistic promise. This stirring adaptation of a modern classic presents a heartbreaking and triumphant vision of what it means to be an artist. The Washington Post raves, “…a solid production of ‘My Name Is Asher Lev’ peels away any associations of triteness and makes you feel the weight of an artist’s sacrifice.”

“My Name is Asher Lev” will now run at 1st Stage through Jan. 7 with show times as follows: Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m.. 1st Stage will offer an additional performance on Wednesday, Dec. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

General admission tickets are $33. Senior (65+) tickets are $30. Student and military tickets are $15.

Subscriptions and Flex Passes are available for savings of up to 40 percent off regular price tickets. Tickets, subscriptions and Flex Passes can be purchased online at 1stStageTysons.org or by calling the 1st Stage box office at 703-854-1856.

The run time is approximately 90 minutes with no intermission. Closed captioning and audio-description will be offered for select performances. Check 1stStageTysons.org for the full schedule.

