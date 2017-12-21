Au Pairs from Abroad Celebrate the Holidays

NANCY BAKER, Falls Church resident and local childcare consultant for au pairs and host families in the area, hosted a cookie exchange and Yankee swap for her group of 20 au pairs at her home last week. Au pairs from all over the world – Colombia, Germany, South Africa, Italy, Thailand and more – baked festive cookies with their host children and shared their family traditions with one another to celebrate the holiday season. More information about Baker’s childcare consulting can be found on her website as well as her Facebook page.

