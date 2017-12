Residents are invited to join the congregation of Charles Wesley United Methodist Church (6817 Dean Dr., McLean) on Sunday, Dec. 24 starting at 5 p.m. for a special service involving carols and lessons. This event is open to everyone; attendees are encouraged to bring their family and friends.

For more information on the event, visit thehungerchurch.org.

