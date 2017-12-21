Falls Church High Football Players Earn Region Honors

Falls Church High School recently announced that a number of the team’s varsity football players earned All Region recognition for their efforts during the 2017 season.

For Region 5C, the following players were selected to the All Region first team: Dakwandre Marshall – Running back; Keyshaun Reaves – Defensive End and Luke Saia – Defensive Back.

For Region 5C, the following players were selected to the All Region second team: Omar Tamimi – Center; Adrian Mitto – Offensive Line; Jason Sorto – Offensive Line; Luke Saia – Receiver; Roberto Argueta – Kicker; Bryan Giron – Defensive Line; Davon Marshall – Defensive Line and Elijah Rochon – Linebacker

