Letters to the Editor: Faulty School Financing Formula Already Impacting F.C.

Letters to the Editor: December 21 – 27, 2017

Faulty School Financing Formula Already Impacting F.C.

Editor,

Less than two months after the people of Falls Church voted overwhelmingly in favor of a $120 million bond to finance the construction of a new high school, City Hall is pleading poverty. The faulty formula for financing the high school is already proving to have an impact on the future retention of teachers. This is only the beginning.

A final note, please do not characterize this massive financing for a new high school as “renovation” which you do multiple times in your article on “2 Percent Budget Growth Limit in Coming Year.”

Curtis Schaeffer

Falls Church

Will the News-Press Heed Its Editorial in 2018?

Editor,

It was good to see the News-Press take a principled stand against “Angry prejudice against “persons unlike ourselves,” based on race, religion, ethnicity, disabilities and economic status” in its “Civil, Compassionate Identity of F.C.” editorial.

Perhaps in 2018 we’ll see an editorial in its pages that doesn’t condone angry prejudice against “persons unlike ourselves,” based on race, religion, ethnicity, disabilities and economic status.

Jeff Walyus

Arlington

