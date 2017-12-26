Crime Report: Another Garden Shed Theft & More Hit and Runs

Even during the holiday season, garden sheds aren’t safe in the City of Falls Church. Continuing the spate of 2017 thefts, tools were stolen from a shed on West George Mason Road sometime over the last month, according to the Falls Church crime report released this week.

In other holiday crime, a mailbox was vandalized at Pursuing Vintage on W. Broad St., a vehicle was broken into on Haycock Rd., items were stolen from a locker outside the court room at City Hall, someone broke a vehicle’s window at Don Beyer Volvo and there were four more hit and runs.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: December 18 – 24, 2017

Trespass, 112 N West St (7-11), Dec 18, 5:59 PM, a male, 60, of no fixed address, was issued a summons for Trespass.

Vandalism, 260 W Broad St. (Pursuing Vintage), Dec 20, 10 AM, a mailbox was vandalized.

Larceny from Building, 300 Park Ave (City Hall), Dec 20, items of value stolen from an unsecured locker located outside of the court room.

Tampering with Auto, 100 blk Haycock Rd, Dec 21, a secured vehicle was broken into but no items appeared to be taken.

Vandalism to Vehicle, 1231 W Broad St (Don Beyer Volvo), between 8 PM, Dec 21 and 7AM, Dec 22, a vehicle’s front passenger window was broken by an unknown suspect.

Larceny from Building, 200 blk W George Mason Rd, sometime between Nov 23 and Dec 22, tools were taken from an unsecured shed.

Hit and Run, 100 blk N Virginia Ave, between 9:30 and 10:30 AM, Dec 22, a parked vehicle was struck by another vehicle which left the scene. Using information provided by a witness, officers located the offending party and information was exchanged.

Hit and Run, 400 blk Hillwood Ave, between 11 PM Dec 22 and 10 AM, Dec 23, a parked vehicle was struck by another vehicle which left the scene.

Hit and Run, 201 S Washington St (7-11 Parking Lot), Dec 23, 6:21 PM, an occupied, parked vehicle was struck by another vehicle which left the scene.

Investigation continues.

Hit and Run, 1104 W Broad St (Staples parking lot), Dec 24, an employee reported that his vehicle was struck by another vehicle between 3 and 9 PM on Dec 15.

OTHER ARRESTS

Dec 19, 4:57 PM, a female, 23, of Falls Church, VA, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Felony Grand Larceny.

Dec 20, 10:53 AM, a male, 39, of Silver Spring, was placed under arrest for being a Fugitive from Justice. Mr. Guerrero Vasquez was wanted in Prince Georges Co., MD, for Forging a Public Document.

Dec 21, 12:01 AM, a male, 60, of no fixed address, was arrested on an outstanding Capias for failure to appear in Court on Dec 20. Underlying charge was trespass.

Dec 21, 11 PM, a male, 60, of Alexandria, VA, was arrested on a Capias from Fairfax County. Underlying charge was Failure to Pay Child Support.

Dec 23, 11 PM, a male, 36, of Falls Church, was arrested in Fairfax County on a Falls Church Capias. Underlying charge was Reckless Driving.

