Candle Sets Off Merrifield Apartment Fire

An apartment resident in Merrifield knocked a lit candle onto a futon, causing a fire in their third floor dwelling on Christmas night.

On Monday, December 25 at approximately 8:19 p.m., units were dispatched for a reported garden apartment fire in the 2900 block of Charing Cross Road in the Merrifield section of Fairfax County.

Units arrived on scene to find smoke visible from the front of a three-story, garden apartment. Crews quickly located the fire and initiated an aggressive attack to extinguish it.

There was one occupant home at the time of the fire. The occupant attempted to extinguish the fire prior to evacuating the apartment and then calling 9-1-1.

Fire Investigators determined that the fire was accidental in nature and started in one of the rooms. The cause of the fire was when the occupant accidently knocked over a candle which fell on top of a futon.

The occupant was assessed by paramedics and transported to an area hospital for a checkup. There were no other reported injuries to civilians or firefighters. Red Cross assistance was offered and declined. One person was displaced as a result of this fire.

Damages as a result of the fire were approximately $25,000.

