Evans Inc. Extends Holiday Philanthropic Efforts

Evans Incorporated, a provider of Human-Centered organizational and operational consulting solutions located in Falls Church, announced that it is extending its holiday philanthropic efforts to families in need both locally and abroad in Puerto Rico.

After Hurricane Maria rocked the island of Puerto Rico in September, Evans Incorporated formed EvansAID for Puerto Rico, a corporate fundraising effort to raise funds for The Hispanic Federation’s UNIDOS Disaster Relief & Recovery Program. Midway to its goal, EvansAID aims to raise $5,000 by Jan. 22, 2018. 100 percent of the funds donated will go to the immediate and long term needs of the residents of Puerto Rico.

This Holiday season is the 4th time Evans Incorporated participated in the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program, a personalized holiday assistance program that allows sponsors to provide holiday gifts and toys for children 12 years old or younger.

This year, Evans Incorporated surpassed their numbers from last year. In 2016, the Evans Incorporated team filled five stockings and adopted 14 Angels. For 2017, they filled 12 stockings and adopted 26 Angels. Since they started participating in the Angel Tree Program in 2014, Evans Incorporated has adopted 59 Angels.

Evans Incorporated is also conducting a winter coat drive now through January 2018. For more information about Evans Incorporated and its philanthropic efforts, visit evansincorporated.com

