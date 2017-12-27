F.C. Treasurer Reports Flood of Early Tax Filings

City of Falls Church Treasurer Jody Acosta has reported that since the signing of the federal tax reform legislation last week, her office has been inundated with citizens seeking to pre-pay their real estate and personal property taxes prior to Jan. 1, when the new law will limit the deductions on real estate taxes to $10,000 per year. She said lines have been outside her office from before its 8 a.m. opening this week and that over $1 million has been collected so far.

Acosta’s office announced in a statement published in the News-Press last week that such prepayments would be accepted until her office at City Hall closes for the last time in 2017 this Friday at 5 p.m. The statement noted that the real estate tax bills due by next June 5 can be paid at any time, and taxpayers have already been notified of the amount of that bill.

Some citizens are also prepaying their personal property and estimated Fourth Quarter 2017 State Income Tax.

