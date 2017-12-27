Wearing a ‘Trust Me’ Shirt, Falls Church Man Arrested for Stealing a Car

Two Falls Church men, one wearing a a t-shirt with the words “Trust Me,” were arrested early Saturday morning after police say they stole a car that was warming up.

Police say on Dec. 23 around 6:30 a.m., the victim was warming up the car in the 7500 block of Parkwood Ct. in Alexandria. The victim left the vehicle unlocked and when they returned, it was gone. Officers located the car and conducted a traffic stop where they arrested 23-year-old Wilmer Lara Garcia and 24-year-old Orlen Nunez and charged with auto theft.

One of the suspects, Garcia, was shown wearing a shirt with the words “Trust Me” on the front.

