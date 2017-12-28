Casting Call for Personable Cats & Dogs in F.C. Area

In honor of the New Year and dog lovers across the U.S., best-selling author Jeff Lazarus of Dogtology is hosting a casting call for all dog and cat lovers to have a chance for their furry friends to be featured on nationally syndicated TV, Pet Pals TV, which can be seen in more than 6 million homes in the U.S.

Three pet parents will get to have their furry friend featured on an episode of Pet Pals TV, a nationally-syndicated television program to highlight how your furry friends make your lives special. All submissions will be shared on the Social Media Pages of Pet Pals TV and Dogtology and must be photos of the pets only.

To enter for a chance to be on Pet Pals TV, submit a photo and/or video and explain why your dog is the head of the household by visiting the website dogtology.com

Please note that the more outlandish and quirky the behavior of the pet, the more likely it is your pet will be selected for the show. Your pet could have the chance to be make a TV appearance and featured on Pet Pals TV and/or a Social Media Star having their photo shared on the following social media pages: facebook.com/Dogtology/ and facebook.com/PetPalsTV.

“Dogtology” is term coined by Lazarus to describe devout dog lovers. For example, those who have bailed on a date because they didn’t want to leave their dog home alone or whose smartphones have more photos of their dog than of the people in their family. The book takes a satirical but also serious look at how “Dogtology” has become a bone-a-fide belief system on par with the world’s most prevalent philosophies and religions.

