Irish Dance Academy Comes to Falls Church in 2018

The McGrath Academy of Irish Dance looks to bring its winning heritage to Falls Church as the academy is expecting to open up a studio within City limits in January 2018.

Recently, dancers from the McGrath Academy of Irish Dance won two first place awards – girls under age 9 and boys under age 12 – at the Irish Dance Teachers Association of North America (IDTANA) Southern Region Oireachtas that were held in Orlando in early December.

The southern region, of which McGrath is a member, includes Alabama, Arkansas, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia and Mexico.

McGrath had the highest recall rate of all participating clubs with 78 percent of dancers allowed to participate in the final round of dancing.

McGrath Academy of Irish Dance, based in Manassas, was founded in January 2004. Classes are also offered throughout Virginia in Ashburn, Fairfax Station, Purceville and soon to be Falls Church.

For more information, visit mcgrathirishdance.com or contact the academy at 703-772-1236 or adcrg@mcgrathirishdance.com

