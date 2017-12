Doubling up on his opponent during a match against local George C. Marshall High School is Mason’s Bryan Villegas (left). The Mustangs hosted a duals tournament on Saturday that featured bouts with out-of-conference high schools such as Marshall, J.E.B Stuart (Justice), Fairfax, Manassas Park, Yorktown, Robert E. Lee and Heritage.

