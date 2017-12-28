Notice for Current and Former Federal Employees

To current and former Federal employees and spouses in Arlington and Falls Church:

Congress has targeted/is targeting benefits you have earned, or are earning to decrease, or potentially eliminate them. Current and retired federal employees constitute the only group Congress has targeted. The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE) has worked since 1921 to improve and protect earned benefits. (Dues are less than 10 cents a day). At NARFE.org and VANARFE.org (Virginia NARFE) you’ll learn about the work and benefits they provide federal employees. Learn about NARFE’s local and electronic chapters. Chapter 7 of NARFE is in Arlington; its monthly meeting is on the second Wednesday of each month (Jan. 10) at the Walter Reed Community and Senior Center (2909 16th St. S, Arlington).

The monthly meeting begins at 12:30 p.m. following a social period that begins at noon.

