Volunteer Orientation for RSVP Northern Virginia

RSVP Northern Virginia will hold a volunteer orientation at James Lee Community Center (2855 Annandale Rd., Falls Church) on Friday, Jan. 12 at 10:30 a.m. The one -hour event is free and open to anyone aged 55 year or older.

RSVP (Retired and Senior Volunteer Program) is the region’s largest volunteer network for people 55 and older and provides individualized support to seniors seeking service opportunities in and around Fairfax County, Arlington County and the City of Alexandria.

RSVP volunteers enjoy flexible schedules, free accident and liability insurance while serving, optional mileage and meal reimbursement and are invited to volunteer group projects and social gatherings.

RSVP offers a wide array of opportunities for volunteers in the Falls Church area including providing rides, support and meals to older neighbors, assisting local veterans in need and helping prepare communities for disasters.

The James Lee Community Center is centrally located in Falls Church at 2855 Annandale Road, less than a mile from downtown Falls Church. The orientation will be held in classroom 111 of the community center.

To sign up for the Jan. 12 orientation, email RSVP Volunteer Specialist Carly Hubicki at chubicki@volunteerfairfax.org or call the RSVP Hotline at 703-403-5360. To learn more about RSVP, please visitrsvpnova.org. RSVP Northern Virginia is a volunteer program of Volunteer Fairfax, Volunteer Arlington and Volunteer Alexandria.

