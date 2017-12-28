Volunteers Needed for Joe Cascio Basketball Tourney

The sign up sheet for the Annual Joe Cascio Boys and Girls Holiday Basketball Tournament taking place at Falls Church High School (7521 Jaguar Trail, Falls Church) from Dec. 27 – 29 is now available. Interested volunteers can find the sign up link by clicking on the “Boosters” tab on Falls Church High School sport’s homepage, fallschurchsports.org.

There are multiple opportunities to help with the event. At this current time, the boosters need people to staff the hospitality room throughout the day (which means making sure everything is stocked and the room is clean – you don’t have to physically be in the room the entire shift) and donations of food, drinks and supplies. The boosters also need help running the concession stand.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments