‘Passport to the World’ Festival Opens Jan. 6.

On Jan. 6, Creative Cauldron (410 S Maple Ave., Falls Church) kicks off its popular “Passport to the World” Festival, a unique concert series that celebrates the music and dance of cultures around the world featuring traditional music and dance bands along with fusion bands and contemporary artists who draw inspiration from world music.

On opening night Jan. 6, Creative Cauldron will feature Veronneau, blending bossa nova, jazz, samba and swing. The festival continues through Feb. 2 and features performances by Quiet Life Motel, Randy Barrett’s Big Howdy, Jo Go Project, Ernesto Bravo & Juan Cayrampoma, Words and Music, Ken & Brad Kolodner Trio, Bitter Dose Combo, Rochelle Rice Trio, The Bumper Jackson Duo and The Dave Kline Band. Tickets range from $22-$110. For information and tickets, visit creativecauldron.org/passport-to-the-world.html

