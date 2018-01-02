Crime Report: Falls Church Man Arrested for Felony Assault, Abduction

A 30-year-old City of Falls Church resident was arrested for felony assault and abduction last Saturday according to the latest crime report released today. The suspect was arrested on S. Maple Avenue at 3 p.m. on Dec. 30.

In other crime, a house on S. Spring St. was robbed on Christmas and the Four Eyes on W. Broad St. was robbed on Dec. 26.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: December 25 – 31, 2017

Burglary – Residential, 100 blk S Spring St, Dec 26, unknown suspect entered a residence on Dec 25 and took items of value. Investigation continues.

Larceny from Building, 500 blk Meridian St, Dec 27, package with items of value was taken from a porch between noon and 9 PM, Dec 17.

Larceny from Building, 444 W Broad St #M (Four Eyes), between 10 AM and 5:30 PM on Dec 26, items of value were taken by an unknown suspect. Investigation continues.

Fraud/False Pretenses, 500 blk Anne St, Dec 29, an incident of fraud was reported.

Felonious Assault/Abduction, 400 blk S Maple Ave, Dec 30, 3 PM, a male, 30, of the City of Falls Church, was arrested for Felony Assault and Felony Abduction.

Smoking Violations, 6757 Wilson Blvd #16 (Le Mirage), Dec 30, 7:39 PM, a male, 46, of Springfield, VA, was issued a summons for Smoking in a Restaurant.

Driving Under the Influence, S Washington St/Hillwood Ave, Dec 31, 12:29 AM, a male, 42, of Annandale, VA, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.

