Retired Local Educator, Aileen Bennett, Dies at 99

Aileen F. Bennett, who taught elementary and middle school mathematics in Arlington County for 35 years, passed away at the age of 99 on November 27 after a short illness in Titusville, Florida, where a funeral service and burial were held for her on Dec. 2.

Mrs. Bennett was born in South Carolina and moved with her family in the 1930s to Washington, D.C., where she graduated from McFarlane Junior High School and Roosevelt High School, before the family moved to Arlington County.

She earned a teaching degree from what is now the University of Mary Washington in 1940 and started teaching at McKinley Elementary School. After two years, she transferred to Swanson Junior High School, where she taught algebra before retiring in 1974 and moving to Florida.

Mrs. Bennett was married for 57 years to Steve Bennett, a World War II veteran and Mason who preceded her in death. They lived on Cherry Street in Fairfax County before moving to the Bailey’s Crossroads area in 1962.

She was an avid bridge player who enjoyed bowling in her younger days. An Elvis Presley fan, she loved to attend live theatre and, at various times, collected figurines of squirrels, cardinals, and angels.

A devoted Methodist, Mrs. Bennett was an active member of the United Methodist Women and its predecessor, the Women’s Society of Christian Service. She volunteered her time as a “Pink Lady” with the Parrish Medical Center Auxiliary in Titusville for 40 years. Pink was also her favorite color.

Mrs. Bennett was preceded in death by her sisters Lillian and Lucile and brother Edwin. She is survived by her son, Jon, and daughter, Mary Anne, both of Titusville, and many nieces and nephews, including those who live in Northern Virginia.

Donations were made in her name to the Methodist Children’s Home and St. Jude’s Hospital. Jan. 2, 2018, would have been her 100th birthday.

