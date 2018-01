A “celebration of life” event in honor and memory of Donald S. Beyer Sr., the patriarch of the storied Falls Church-based Beyer family who died at age 93 late last last month, will be held this Saturday, Jan. 6, on what would have been his 94th birthday, at the Westwood Country Club, 800 Maple Ave. E in Vienna, Va., from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., according to Sally Cole of the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce.

