Frigid Watch Night Can’t Quell Little City Spirit

Another year is in the books as city residents braved the elements to make the 20th annual Watch Night New Year’s Eve celebration one to remember in Falls Church. From long lines at bungee jumping and rock-climbing stations to packed satellite sites at nearby churches and historic landmarks to local restaurant owners who were pleased to see every seat full on a chilly night, the Little City showed that nothing would stop it from having a good time. (Photos: J. Michael Whalen)

