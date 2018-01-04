DMV 2 Go Bus Returns to Falls Church on Friday

The City of Falls Church Commissioner of the Revenue presents several opportunities for DMV services in the Little City in January.

The full-service DMV 2 Go bus will be in front of City Hall (330 Park Ave., Falls Church) on Friday, Jan. 5 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The accessible mobile office provides all DMV transactions including: Applying for and renewing driver’s licenses as well as for hunting and fishing licenses; obtaining E-Z pass transponders; obtaining ID cards (including photos) and Virginia’s veterans ID cards, copies of driving records, vehicle titles, license plates, decals and transcripts along with certified copies of Virginia vital records including birth, marriage, divorce and death certificates; Ordering disabled parking placards or plates; taking road and knowledge tests and updating an address after a move for DMV and voter registration.

The limited DMV Connect service conducts all DMV transactions listed above, except vital records and testing. DMV Connect will be at the American Legion (400 N. Oak St., Falls Church) on Monday, Jan. 8, Wednesday, Jan. 10 and Thursday, Jan. 11 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Customers should be prepared with the required documents to complete transactions. All 2018 dates for both DMV 2 Go and DMV Connect are available on the City’s website.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments