Gerrymandering Discussion Slated for Sunday

Why is gerrymandering considered a form of voter suppression? When did it start and why is it continuing? Hear the answers to these and more questions on Sunday, Jan. 14 at the American Legion Post 130 (300 North Oak St., Falls Church) as Brian Cannon, Executive Director of OneVirginia2021 presents a significant documentary and leads discussion on Gerrymandering. This presentation is sponsored by the American Association of University Women (AAUW), Falls Church branch, and is open to the public without charge. Meeting runs from 2:30 – 4 p.m.

