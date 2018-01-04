Grace Christian Academy to Hold Open House Jan. 31

Grace Christian Academy, serving students from preK – 8th grade, will be hosting an admissions open house on Wednesday, Jan. 31st beginning at 7 p.m. Grace is accredited with exemplary status by WELSSA (Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod School Accreditation), ACTS (Association of Christian Teachers and Schools), NCPSA (National Council for Private School Accreditation), and is recognized as a fully accredited private school in the Commonwealth of Virginia by the VCPE (Virginia Council for Private Education) as authorized by the Virginia Board of Education.

“Grace Christian Academy offers a Biblically-based education and nurtures not only the individual scholar but their entire family as well. Our students receive a quality education in a loving environment,” said Principal Patrick Hurley. “Our faculty is caring and dedicated to the individual needs of each student.”

Attendees to the Open House will be able to tour the facility, learn about academic and extracurricular programs, and meet the staff.

For those not able to attend, Principal Hurley offers personal tours by appointment.

For more information, visit GraceChristianAcademy.org or call 703-534-5517.

