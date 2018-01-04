Local Firm’s Aerial Photography Used in NYT

Local architecture and urban planning firm, Digital Design & Imaging Services, Inc. (DDIS) was featured in a Dec. 19, 2017 edition of The New York Times’ for a piece titled, “The Year from Above,” featuring bird’s eye views of some of the biggest social and environmental occurrences throughout 2017.

DDIS was featured for their coverage of the Women’s March last January where roughly half a million people demonstrated on the National Mall in the nation’s capital.

In the photo selected by the Times, the shot is angled from behind U.S. Capitol builiding with a clear view of both Pennsylvania and Independence Avenues, with a noticeable amount of pink visible among the crowd.

The full article can be found here.

