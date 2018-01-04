Local Wrestler Takes the Belt at World Championships

Falls Church’s Felix Chang won the youth submission grappling world championships in both the Gi and Nogi divisions on Dec. 9 at the Thompson Center at Elizabethtown College, PA. This is Felix’s first time winning a world championship. He has previously won a national submission grappling championship and 14 national wrestling tournaments. Earlier this year he became the first athlete to have won national championships in both submission grappling and wrestling.

