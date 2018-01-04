Tinner Hill Foundation to Host 2 Events this Sunday

On Sunday, Jan. 7 at 1 p.m. the public is invited to join the Falls Church and Vicinity Social Justice Committee, whose mission is hope, respect and healing, the Falls Church Police Department and the Falls Church Police Anniversary Badge Committee, as well as the Tinner Hill Heritage Foundation at the Falls Church Community Center (223 Little Falls St., Falls Church). The newly designed police officer 2018 Anniversary Badges that recognize the 70th Anniversary of the Falls Church Police Department service to the City and symbolizes the cities lead values of equality, hope and justice will be unveiled. Community and spiritual leaders will perform a “ceremonial blessing” of the badges, the officers who wear them and the community they serve.

Following the ceremony, the Falls Church and Vicinity Social Justice Committee will meet to begin planning a city wide event that will join the growing movement of reconciliation and justice in the City of Falls Church and adjacent communities. All community members are invited to attend and contribute ideas that can help shape the discussion and join in formulating local programming for the event to be had in June.

The Anniversary Badge Ceremony will take place on Sunday, Jan 7 from 1 – 2 p.m. followed by the Social Justice Committee Planning meeting from 2 – 4 p.m.. Both events are open to the public and will take place in the Community Room, If there any questions please feel free to contact Tinner Hill Heritage Foundation 703-534-4627.

