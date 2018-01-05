Free Tai Chi Class Offered for Resolutioners

To open 2018, Sun & Moon Taiji One will host a Tai Chi Open House with free trial Tai Chi Class on Monday, Jan. 8 from 8 – 9 p.m. The event is open to anyone, especially those interested in working towards a New Year’s Resolution for better physical-mental health. The event will take place at the Falls Church location (Jhoon Rhee Tae Kwon Do, Falls Plaza Shopping Center, 1136 West Broad Street, Falls Church). RSVP is required. Call 301-512-5071 or e-mail SunAndMoonTaijiOne@gmail.com to reserve your spot.

