GIVE Day is Approaching, Here’s How You Can Help

Thomas Jefferson Elementary schools’ (601 S. Oak St., Falls Church) GIVE Day event is quickly approaching. Held on the Martin Luther King holiday, the event focuses on assembling Power Packs for distribution through Food for Others. The morning’s activities in the gym require a great deal of advanced planning.

There are only eight school days left to collect items for GIVE Day. To help out, go to fcepta.org/give-day for a list of items that are needed to be collected. The Parent-Teacher Association will also take online donations and do the shopping with the funds provided if you don’t have time to acquire the items yourself.

This Saturday, Jan. 6 residents can also show their support for the students’ effort at the Hot Chocolate stand at the Community Center (223 Little Falls St., Falls Church) from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Funds that are collected at the Hot Chocolate stand will be used to supply more items for the upcoming GIVE Day, giving residents more than one way to help out with the event if they are unable to provide items directly.

