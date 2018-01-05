Local Punk Rock Pop Band Holds Record Release Party

The two-piece punk rock pop band, Soldiers of Suburbia, is an independent music group who have made their name by recording and producing all their own music, shooting their own music videos and creating enough sound to thwart their band’s small stature.

The group has been working throughout the Washington, D.C. music scene by playing at marquee locations such as 9:30 Club and Rock N’ Roll Hotel as well as lower-key clubs such as Epicure and the local Jammin’ Java and have recently returned from a tour in New Jersey where they performed for famous rock photographer Danny Clinch.

In honor of Soldiers of Suburbia upcoming release of their new record, Depressed Stormtrooper, the band is commemorating this milestone by throwing a record release show at Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna) on Friday, Jan. 26 starting at 8 p.m. For just $10, interested attendees will get to listen to three bands for the price of one.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments