No longer on the Falls Church School Board as of Jan. 1, after meritorious service, (left to right) Margaret Ward and John Lawrence, who along with Michael Ankuma sought not to seek re-election last November. Still on the board are (right) Justin Castillo and the board’s student member Nathan Holmes. Joining the board this month are Shawna Russell, Shannon Litton and Greg Anderson.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments