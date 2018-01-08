Carport Fire in Lake Barcroft Caused by Improper Disposal of Smoking Materials

Failure to extinguish any residual embers from smoking materials caused a small fire at a Lake Barcrft residence on Jan. 5.

Around 1 p.m. last Friday, units from Fairfax County Fire and Rescue and Arlington County Fire Department were dispatched for a reported house fire in the 6300 block of Cavalier Corridor in the Lake Barcroft section of Fairfax County.

Units arrived on scene to find fire in the carport area that was extending into the attached, single family, one-story home. Crews quickly advanced fire hose to both the carport and the interior of the home. The fire was quickly contained. Due to power lines being down around the home, final extinguishment was delayed until the power company could shut off power to the downed lines.

There was one occupant present at the time of the fire. The occupant smelled smoke and upon investigating the odor discovered the fire in the carport. The smoke alarms sounded after the fire was discovered.

Fire Investigators determined that the fire was accidental in nature and started in the attached carport. Red Cross assistance was offered and accepted for five occupants who were displaced as a result of the fire. There were no reported injuries to civilians or fire and rescue personnel. Damages as a result of the fire are estimated to be $122,500.

