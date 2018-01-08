Crime Report: NoVa Pediatrics Employee Fight Results in 1 Arrest

Two employees of the Northern Virginia Pediatrics Center were involved in an altercation at the Falls Church medical center last Tuesday resulting in the arrest of one of the individuals involved, according to the latest F.C. crime report released today. The arrested employee, a 44-year-old Washington, D.C. woman, was charged with assault and batter.

In other crime, there were several more hit and runs including one incident where a Dodge Charger struck another vehicle at N. Washington and Columbia street and left the scene. Four victims in the car that was struct, two adults and two children, were transported to seek medical attention.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: January 1 – 7, 2018

Drunk in Public, 201 S Washington St (7-11), Jan 1, 2:39 AM, a male, 40, of the City of Falls Church, was arrested for being Drunk in Public.

Hit and Run, 450 W Broad St (Parking Lot), Jan 2, victim reported that sometime between 5:30 AM and 8:30 PM on Dec 28, a vehicle was struck by an unknown vehicle which left the scene.

Larceny from Building, 167 Hillwood Ave (VA ABC Store), Jan 2, 3:25 PM, an item of value was taken by a suspect described as a Hispanic male, 30-40 years old, 5`5″ 130 lbs, black hair and moustache and wearing light green/tan jacket, dark blue pants and white tennis shoes. Last seen leaving on foot headed south toward Douglass Ave.

Assault – Simple, 107 N Virginia Ave (Northern Virginia Pediatrics Center), Jan 2, 12:52 PM, officers responded for an altercation between two employees. A female, 44, of Washington, DC, was arrested Jan 5 at 9:31 for Assault and Batter.

Larceny from Vehicle, 6767 Wilson Blvd, between 11:40 AM and 1 PM Jan 5, items of value were taken from the trunk of a car.

Larceny from Vehicle, 1150 W Broad St (CVS parking lot), between 7 AM and 12:22 PM, Jan 6, a license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Hit and Run, 1230 W Broad St (Giant parking lot), Jan 6, between 3 and 3:30 PM, a vehicle was struck by another vehicle which left the scene.

Larceny from Building, 6763-R1 Wilson Blvd (Planet Fitness), Jan 6, between 3 and 5 PM, an item of value was taken from an unsecured locker.

Hit and Run, N Washington St/Columbia St, Jan 6, 9:03 PM, a dark colored Dodge Charger struck another vehicle and then left the scene without exchanging any information or rendering aid. No visible injuries but the victims (2 adults and 2 children) were transported by medics.

OTHER ARRESTS

Jan 3, 2018, a male, 30, of Alexandria, VA, was arrested by the Alexandria Sheriff’s Office on a Falls Church Capias. Underlying charge was Assault and Battery.

