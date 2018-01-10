Noonan Unveils His Recommended Budget

Falls Church City Public Schools Superintendent Peter Noonan outlined his first budget proposal before the School Board in its first meeting of the new year this week. Noonan’s plan for the 2018-2019 school year focuses on three priorities: compensation and training for FCCPS’ human capital, additional support to meet the needs of our diverse community, and additional resources to continue our stated mission of being the premier IB School Division in the country.

To that end, the expenditures in the Superintendent’s Proposed Budget include a three percent Cost of Living adjustment for all employees, and additional staff to support Special Education and the PYP curriculum support, and repurposing an LEIP teacher as an ESOL resource teacher.

