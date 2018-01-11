Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Lends a Hand on MLK Day

Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA) Sorority, Inc. Chi Beta Omega Chapter of Falls Church City is making it a “Day ON” with Columbia Baptist Church from 9:30 –11:30 a.m. on Jan. 15. The ladies of AKA will be at the Speak Yourself Food Pantry at Columbia Crossroads (3245 Glen Carlyn Rd., Falls Church) where they will be pre-packing bags of food, shelving food items and preparing the food pantry for their regular weekend operations in an effort to help families tackle the critical issue of a lack of food.

