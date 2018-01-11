You are here: Home » Around F.C. » Local Student Receives Prestigious Scholarship

Local Student Receives Prestigious Scholarship

January 11, 2018 7:00 PM0 comments
By FCNP.com

Marisa Sims, of Falls Church, received the Lewis J. Ort Health, Physical Education and Recreation Scholarship for study at Frostburg State University (FSU). Sims is the daughter of Janet and Ken Sims and attended Falls Church High School.

Situated in the mountains of Allegany County, Frostburg State University is one of the 12 institutions of the University System of Maryland. FSU is a comprehensive, residential regional university and serves as an educational and cultural center for Western Maryland. For more information, visit frostburg.edu.

Comments

comments

Facebook Iconfacebook like buttonTwitter Icontwitter follow buttonGoogle+Google+