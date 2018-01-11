Local Student Receives Prestigious Scholarship

Marisa Sims, of Falls Church, received the Lewis J. Ort Health, Physical Education and Recreation Scholarship for study at Frostburg State University (FSU). Sims is the daughter of Janet and Ken Sims and attended Falls Church High School.

Situated in the mountains of Allegany County, Frostburg State University is one of the 12 institutions of the University System of Maryland. FSU is a comprehensive, residential regional university and serves as an educational and cultural center for Western Maryland. For more information, visit frostburg.edu.

