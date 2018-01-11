Open House for Marshall Academy Starts Tonight at 6

Marshall Academy, a Governor’s STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) Academy, will host its annual open house for prospective students today from 6 – 7:30 p.m. (snow date: Jan. 18).

The program will include an overview of the academy and two classroom visitation sessions. Marshall Academy courses include: Automotive Technology, Chinese Language, Cosmetology, Criminal Justice, Culinary Arts, Cyber: Computer Systems Tech A+, Cyber: Network Administration, Cyber: Routing and Switching, Cyber: Security + Capstone, Entrepreneurship and Robotics Systems. Visit the website for more information. Marshall Governor’s STEM Academy is a highly specialized elective school located within Marshall High School. High school students from Falls Church, Marshall, McLean, Madison, Langley, Oakton, and Stuart High Schools take one or more electives at Marshall Academy. For more information, contact counselor Niki Rosett-Haubner at Nicole.RosettHaubner@fcps.edu.

