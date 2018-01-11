‘Passport’ Music Series Continues with New Artists

Creative Cauldron’s (410 S Maple Ave., Falls Church) Passport to the World of Music continues this weekend with Big Howdy Friday at 7:30 p.m., the Jo Go Project Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Ernesto Bravo and Juan Cayrampoma Sunday at 7 p.m. Interested attendees can witness a unique concert series that celebrates the music and dance of cultures around the world. Adult general admission is $22 with seniors/military at $20, students at $18 and tables for two and four with wine at $55 and $110, respectively. Sponsored by Eden Center. To buy tickets, go to creativecauldron.org/passport-to-the-world.html.

