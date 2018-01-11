Police Seek Dog After It Bites Man in Falls Church

UPDATE: Police have located the dog and report it is up-to-date on its vaccinations.

The City of Falls Church Police Department, Animal Control Division is trying to locate a dog that bit a man while in the 500 block of N. Oak Street on Wednesday, January 10, at about 4:30 p.m. The victim approached a woman who was walking two dogs. He was bitten on the hand when he reached out to pet one of the dogs.

The dogs are described as French bulldogs, or similar. One is young with a white fur and patches of brown and black; the other is older with similar markings and is perhaps suffering from an eye ailment.

The woman walking the dogs is described as about 30 years old, 5’7″, with a slim build. She had long, straight dark hair and was wearing black and gray exercise clothing with long sleeves.

The victim will have to undergo rabies inoculations if the dogs are not located.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the City of Falls Church Police Department, Animal Control Division immediately at 703-241-5053 (TTY 711).

