Marshall High Sponsors Toy Drive for Local Youth

Marshall Academy and George C. Marshall High School partnered up to sponsor a toy drive for Second Story, a local shelter and neighborhood support system for local youth. Academy ambassadors and students enrolled in Marshall’s Leadership class marketed the drive, collected toys and managed the donations that were received from generous local citizens.

Founded in 1972 as Alternative House, Second Story transforms the lives of children and youth, helping them stay safe, make positive decisions, achieve educational success, and overcome personal crises by providing counseling, shelter, and neighborhood-based support. Contact Shelli Farquharson at smfarquharso@fcps.edu.

