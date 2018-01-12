Power Returns After Outage Hits Falls Church, NoVa

By Matt Delaney

Power has returned to almost all in the City of Falls Church after an outage left thousands around Northern Virginia without electricity Friday afternoon.

Power surges occurred temporarily throughout the day Friday, with the most recent one taking place shortly after noon that disabled electronics and suspended business for some establishments on Broad St. and Park Ave.

According to the City’s Public Information Officer Susan Finarelli, there is no known cause for the outages at this time, though Dominion Power cites “equipment fire” as a cause on its website. As of 2 p.m. Friday, Dominion reports close to 2,000 customers in the Northern Virginia area were without power.

The outages caused elevators in the Falls Church to stall, stranding some individuals in powerless cars. None of the occupants are experiencing medical emergencies and firefighters are in the process of freeing them, reports Finarelli.

Traffic lights throughout the City have now been fully restored and are operational. The community center remained open through the outage, but Mary Riley Styles Library was closed. City Hall has power but no computer access.

According to the Dominion Power website, an equipment fire is the cause of the outage and power is estimated to be restored to the remaining Falls Church customers (now numbering two) by 6 p.m. tonight. More information on the outages, can be found at dom.com.

