Crime Report: Multiple Thefts, Hit & Runs and 2 Assaults

A week after a fight between two employees at the Northern Virginia Pediatrics Center, the medical office is again in the City of Falls Church crime report, this time for larceny from an employee-only area.

Other thefts in this week’s report included an item stolen from the basketball court at 24-Hour Fitness and an item stolen during an employee party at Mad Fox Brewing Company. Additional crime reported this week included a fight between two women at Eden Center’s parking lot, a man arrested for assault on Park Ave. and two more hit and runs.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: January 8 – 14, 2018

Assault – Simple, 6757 Wilson Blvd, Eden Center Parking Lot, Jan 8, 12:08 AM, officers responded to reports of a fight in progress. Two females were located and identified. Victim declined to press charges.

Hit and Run, 900 blk W Broad St, Jan 8, 11:23 AM, a car driving at high speed struck another vehicle and left the scene. Suspect later identified and information exchanged.

Larceny from Building, 107 N Virginia Ave (Northern Virginia Pediatrics Center), Jan 8, unknown suspect removed an item of value from an employee-only area.

Larceny from Building, 1000 E Broad St (24-Hour Fitness), Jan 8, between 4:15 and 6:15 PM, unknown suspect took an item of value which had been left unattended near the basketball court. Investigation continues.

Destruction of Property, 400 blk Hampton Ct, between 9:40 PM Jan 7 and 12:15 PM Jan 8, unknown suspect tampered with a locked vehicle parked on the street.

Larceny from Building, 444-I West Broad Street (Mad Fox Brewing Company), during an employee party between 10 PM Jan 8 and 1 AM Jan 9, an unknown suspect took an item of value.

Hit and Run, 100 blk N Virginia Ave, Jan 10, 5:32 PM, a parked vehicle was struck by another vehicle which left the scene. The driver of the striking vehicle was located and information was exchanged.

Destruction of Property, 500 Roosevelt Blvd (Oakwood parking lot), Jan 11, between 3:30 and 6 PM, unknown suspect vandalized a vehicle.

Smoking Violations, 6757 Wilson Blvd #16 (Café Le Mirage), Jan 13, 12:12 AM, a male, 37, of Silver Spring, MD, was issued a summons for smoking in a restaurant.

Urinating in Public, 306 Hillwood Ave (Lesly Restaurant Bar and Grill), Jan 14, 12:26 AM, a male, 34, of Fairfax, VA, was issued a summons for Urinating in Public.

Drug/Narcotic Violation, 400 blk Park Ave, Jan 14, 3:26 PM, a male, 25, of the City of Falls Church, was issued a summons for Possession of Marijuana.

Assault-Simple, 400 blk Park Ave, Jan 14, 3:12 PM, a male, 25, of Rocky Mount, VA, was arrested for Assault and Batter.

OTHER ARRESTS

Jan 13, 7:50 AM, a male, 24, of Manassas, VA, was arrested by the Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office on a Capias from the City of Falls Church. Underlying charge was a concealed weapon violation.

Jan 14, 11:36 PM, a warrant was obtained for a male, 23, of McLean, VA, for Felony Hit and Run, related to an incident Jan 6 at N Washington and Columbia St which resulted in 2 adults and 2 children being transported by medics. The warrant was

served Jan 15 at 2:10 AM.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments