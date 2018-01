TAKING IN some of the fine pieces of art on display at Falls Church Arts newest exhibition held at The Kensington, titled “Focus” are (from left to right) Falls Church City Mayor David Tarter, President of Harley Cook Associates Harley Cook and City Council member Phil Duncan. The three are enthusiastically admiring Cook’s contribution to the gallery, which is a photo titled “Union Station.”

