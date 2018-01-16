Police Request Public Assistance in Tracking Down Potomac School Vandals

The Fairfax County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect(s) who destroyed a statue on the grounds of The Potomac School in McLean. The crime occurred in the 1300 block of Potomac School Rd. between the evening hours of Dec. 21 and the early morning hours of Dec. 22. The heads of the three llama statues were broken off and one was stolen. The statue holds special value for the private school and its community.

The Potomac School is offering a $5,000 reward with information leading to an arrest and prosecution of the individual or individuals responsible for this act. This would be in addition to a possible reward offered by Crime Solvers.

Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100-$1,000 if their information leads to an arrest. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by visiting http://www. fairfaxcrimesolvers.org, or text-a-tip by texting “TIP187” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

If you have any information about this case, please contact Officer Block at 703-556-7750.

