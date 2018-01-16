Scenes from the Second Annual MLK Day March for Unity, Racial Healing and Justice

By Matt Delaney

Residents took to the streets for the second year in a row during the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day March for Unity, Racial Healing and Justice. Organized and sponsored by the Tinner Hill Heritage Foundation, the march focused on how local communities need to address issues of protecting individual rights, equal justice under law and the imperative goal of mending the divisive wounds of the country in unison. Local politicians from Congressman Donald Beyer, Jr. to City of Falls Church Mayor David Tarter were on hand to lend their support of Tinner Hill and the citizenry’s effort to acknowledge past injustices and solicit advice from the people on the best path toward reconciliation moving forward.

