F.C. Chamber Announces FCNP Advertising Grants

The Falls Church Chamber of Commerce announced that three recipients have been named for Falls Church News-Press advertising grants funded by Kiddar Capital. The first round of recipients includes Advantage Trainers, owned and operated by Eliot Corwin, Pursuing Vintage which is owned and operated by Kristen Alcorta, and Screenmobile owned and operated by Rob Hof. Additional grant funding is available. Kiddar Capital is a global alternative asset management firm based in Falls Church. Founded in 2007 by real estate and construction industry veteran Todd Hitt, the firm manages a wide variety of investments including real estate, traditional private equity, venture, and credit.

Information and the grant application are available at www.FallsChurchChamber.org.

