Glory Days Grill Now Open in F.C.

By Sally Cole

Glory Days Grill at Barcroft Plaza in Falls Church hosted an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday. VIPs at the event included the Glory Days Grill founders and executives, managing partner Wali Ghause, former Congressman Tom Davis, Mason District Supervisor Penelope Gross, Springfield District Supervisor Pat Herrity, School Board Member at Large Karen A. Keys-Gamarra, Mason District Police Commander Captain Thomas Rogers & Assistant Commander, Lieutenant Brooke Wright, Lake Barcroft Association’s Chris Lawson, Lake Barcroft Association President Bill Lecos, Belvedere Elementary School’s Amy Herbert, Parklawn Elementary School’s Tom Dickson and representatives from Federal Realty.

