NOVA Community College Recruitment Fair Set for Jan. 27

By Sally Cole

Northern Virginia Community College is holding an Adjunct Faculty recruitment fair on Saturday, Jan. 27 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. in Annandale. NOVA has positions available in Accounting, Art, Automotive, Biology, Chemistry, Communications, Computer Science, Developmental English, Developmental Math, Economics, English, French, Geography, Geology, Healthcare (including Dental Hygiene, Diagnostic Medical Sonography, Health Information Management, Medical Laboratory Assistant, Medical Laboratory Technician, and Phlebotomy), HVAC, History, Information Technology, Math, Philosophy, Political Science, Psychology, Religion, and Veterinary Technician.

Potential adjunct faculty members can meet with NOVA deans and faculty from all six campuses – Alexandria, Annandale, Loudoun, Manassas, Springfield (Medical Education Campus), and Woodbridge – to learn about employment opportunities in various disciplines. Attendees are to bring their resumes, cover letters, unofficial transcripts, and government issued identification.

Registration is required at bit.ly/NOVAadjunct2018. The event will take place at the Brault Building, First Floor, 4001 Wakefield Chapel Road (at the intersection of Little River Turnpike).

