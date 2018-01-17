Thumbs Up from F.C.’s Outside Auditor

A representative of the auditing firm of Brown Edwards appeared before the Falls Church City Council Tuesday night to provide a summary of the firm’s annual audit of the City’s finances and related operations, and provided a glowing assessment.

Megan Augenbright of the firm concluded her presentation by hailing Falls Church for having a “top notch financial department.” She said the department had to make no adjustments in its estimates. The checks and balances issue associated with a small jurisdiction’s need to task its director of finance with performing two roles has been resolved, she said.

