Area Musician Wins Songwriting Contests

Holly Montgomery is a local bass player and songwriter who recently won the rock category for the U.K.’s Songwriting Contest with her song titled, “Song Of My Life.”

The UK Songwriting Contest judges include top multi- platinum Grammy, Emmy and BRIT Award winning songwriters and producers who have worked closely with major performing artists such as Christina Aguilera, Sting, Paul McCartney, Elton John, Kylie Minogue, Robbie Williams, Oasis, Britney Spears and many others. There were more than 6,000 submitted entries in the 2017 contest in which Montgomery earned the songwriting award.

Furthermore, Montgomery’s single has also won the Mid-Atlantic Song Contest in the rock category.

For more information on Montgomery, visit her website at hollymontgomerymusic.com.

For more information on both of the awards she won, visit songwritingcontest.co.uk and saw.org/masc.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments